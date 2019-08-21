<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the Chairman of Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), Dr. Muiz Banire, over the passing of his mother, Alhaja Sarat Banire.

The governor, who was at the Banire’s residence, conveyed his condolences, praying for eternal rest for Alhaja Banire, who died on Friday night, at age 92.

According to him, “I commiserate with the family over the passing of Alhaja Banire, who lived a fulfilled life. She was loved by all and was an inspiration to many. She led a life worthy of emulation and has an enduring legacy in her children.”

“I commiserate with my dear friend, Dr Banire, over his mother’s passing and pray that God grants the family the fortitude to bear the loss and I urge them to take pride in the fact that Mama lived a fulfilled, long and inspiring life,” he added.