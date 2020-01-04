<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr. Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to vigorously pursue policies and programmes that will create more business opportunities and boost economic activities across the state.

The governor gave the assurance when he received members of the Edo Tipper Drivers’ Association, led by the Chairman, Comrade Austin Uhunmwangho, at the Government House in Benin City.

Obaseki, who assured them of the state government’s support, said his administration will continue in its resolve to create enabling environment for businesses to thrive and improve the living standards of the Edo people.

Governor Obaseki said, “We need to collaborate and share information so that we can help you expand your businesses. You know people who mine at night, we want to ensure that on no account will anybody encroach into your business. As a government, we would continue to create business opportunities to drive economic activities in Edo State.”

He said the state government would investigate alleged activities of some construction companies involved in tipping sand to ensure tipper drivers are not shortchanged, assuring to collaborate with the association to ensure stakeholders in the mining sector comply with extant regulations to protect the environment.

The governor also promised to look into issues of supposed parallel leadership within the union in order to nip lawlessness in the bud.

“I did not instruct Uhunmwonde Local Government Council Chairman to do what he did. We will find out why he did that and if it is subject to the law. I want you to do well in your trade because it will help us protect our environment.”

Earlier, Chairman of the association, Uhunmwangho, alleged that Uhunmwonde Local Government Council chairman granted approval to a former Public Relations Officer of the union to operate an extended park as a parallel chairman.

He appealed to the governor to call the chairman to order, as his actions are capable of destabilising democratic process of the union.

Uhunmwangho urged the state government to assist the association in cautioning a construction company trying to usurp their businesses by supplying private individuals red sand at a cheaper rate.

The Tipper Drivers Association, however, pledged support for Governor Obaseki’s second term ambition.