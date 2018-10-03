



In order to improve the capacity and competence of teachers, Edo State Government said it has begun the training of teachers in the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Honorable Emmanuel Agbale, who diclosed this in Benin City, the state capital, while declaring open a three-day seminar themed: ‘The 21st Century Teacher and Pedagogical Shift in Basic and Secondary Education’.

The seminar was held across the three senatorial districts of the state and organised by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).

Agbale charged the participants to demonstrate commitment to the training as it was geared towards equipping them with up-to-date knowledge, adding that participants stand to gain tremendously from the event.

In his presentation, Professor Francisca Aladejana of the Institute of Education, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- Ife, said the essence of the training was to ensure improved students’ performance in schools.

Aladejana urged the participants to share their knowledge and experience with their colleagues in their respective schools after the training, to extend the gains to more teachers.

She further said that factors such as the home front, peer influence, environment, facilities in schools, teacher factor in the classroom, could affect the overall performance of children in schools.