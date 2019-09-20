<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Edo State government in collaboration with Thrive Agric and Market Development in the Niger-Delta (MADE) has trained over 1,000 bee farmers across the state on techniques to increase productivity and profitability, with 40 of them getting N190,000 worth of start-up packs each.

Speaking to journalists at a ceremony to distribute the start-up packs to the farmers, Senior Special Assistant to the state Governor on Job Creation and Skills Development, Mrs. Ukinedo Dare, said the Edo Food and Agricultural Cluster (EdoFAC) partnered with MADE to train farmers and interested people on beekeeping.

“The training was held at the Edo Innovation Hub in Edo South and other locations in Edo Central and Edo North Senatorial Districts. One of our partners, Thrive Agric, has selected some of the trained honey farmers to give them start-up packs to start honey production.

“Thrive Agric is already on ground to buy honey from the farmers as the partnership will encourage the farmers and enhance profitability. There is high demand; the farmers have already been trained. They are ready to hit the ground running,” she said.

Dare said the state government was planning to build a honey processing factory in the state.

Operations Lead, Thrive Agric, Obaka Ikani said farmers stand to benefit a lot from the partnership with Edo State in increasing productivity.

“We work with smallholder farmers across Nigeria. We do input financing for smallholder farmers, provide extension, advisory and technology and also provide them premium market.”