Edo government shuts Idogbo secondary school indefinitely

The Edo State Government has ordered the indefinite closure of Idogbo Secondary School in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state, following the attack on teachers and a police officer by students.

Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Joan Osa-Oviawe, gave the order on Thursday in Benin.

The students had, on Dec. 3, gone on a rampage to avoid taking their first term examinations.

They also attacked one of the police officers drafted to maintain law and order in the school.

However, Osa-Oviawe said the government will not handle the incident with levity.

She said efforts were being made to prevent reoccurrence.

One of the efforts, according to her, is to compel the parents of the students to pay some damages.

“We condemn, in the strongest term, what those students did. It is unacceptable. We have zero-tolerance for the destruction of government property.

“The students and their parents are going to be held accountable for this. Somebody has to pay for the repairs and it will not just be government.

“So, the school will be shut down and we will regroup and reorganize.

“If you go to the school, what was destroyed will cost a minimum of N30 million, and that is a very conservative estimate.

“Government is not going to start putting money that would have been used for other schools or things. So, all the parents of the students in that school are going to be held responsible,” she said.

Osa-Oviawe said that another approach would be to expand the school infrastructure to make learning more conducive for the students.

“We want to strengthen the curriculum and amenities in that school and other schools so that students are gainfully engaged throughout their time in school.

“Sporting activities will also be reintroduced in the school, along with experts in guidance and counseling.

“The fifth pillar of ‘EdoBest’ is value. We want to ensure we bring back value into our system. Discipline is going to be restored in that school and all our schools across the state,” she said.

The correspondent, who visited the school on Thursday, reported that the administrative block was completely vandalized, while documents and other property were also set ablaze.