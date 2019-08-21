<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Edo State Government has completed plans to construct a bus terminus at 3rd Junction, Murtala Muhammed Way by Sokponba Road, in Benin City, in a renewed drive to ease movement around the city.

The project is being developed by the state government through the Edo State Development and Property Agency (EDPA).

Executive Chairman, EDPA, Isoken Omo, in a statement, said the terminus would ease traffic on Sokponba Road and provide an efficient packing space around the popular 3rd junction of the road.

According to her, “EDPA is constructing a bus terminus as approved in the Edo State 2019 budget on behalf of the Edo State Government for indigenes and motorists in the state.

“The project will help in opening up the area, providing access to customers who come to conduct business at Ekiosa Market. The contract for the construction work will soon be awarded and we are confident that the terminus would ease vehicular traffic in the area.”

EDPA has embarked on a number of projects in the state since its revamp, including Emotan Gardens, an affordable estate project being developed with Mixta Africa as well as the JARA shopping mall, which is being constructed close to its premises.

Recall that the state government has been on an aggressive drive for urban renewal with infrastructure projects ongoing across the state.