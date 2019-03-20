



Paul Ohonbamu, Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, on Tuesday called on practising journalists in the state to always cross check their facts before going to press to feed the public with accurate information.

Ohonbamu also sued for partnership with the journalists in projecting the government’s programmes and policies.

He made the call when executives of the Correspondents Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council, paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

While urging the chapel to take the welfare of its members seriously, the commissioner said “the Correspondents Chapel and the NUJ will all work in unison with the government of the day, especially in propagating lofty policies and programmes of the government.

“Where there are contradictions and misconceptions, we should always correct the things to be corrected.

“You can come to us because we have many people in the society who only see the cup half empty, but do not see the cup half full. Therefore, any cup that is half empty is also half full.

“I am particularly happy with the Correspondents Chapel. Some of you have fought institutions before through handwork, struggle and perseverance.”

He promised to present the requests made by the group to the appropriate authority for consideration.

Mrs. Nefishetu Yakubu, the chapel chairman, said the election of the executives had put paid to the division that bedeviled the group in the past.

She appealed to the commissioner to remind Governor Godwin Obaseki to redeem his earlier promises he made to the chapel.

These included donation of a bus, equipping the chapel’s office complex with modern Information Communication technology (ICT) facilities and assisting members with working tools.

The chairman also appealed to the commissioner to help repair the leaking roof of the newly acquired chapel’s secretariat.