Edo State Government has succumbed to pressures from the State Wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), for improved working conditions of service.

The public school teachers had penultimate week, issued three-week strike notice to the government over poor conditions of service and what they called usurpation of functions of the state ministry of education by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

It would be recalled that while the State Ministry of Education fixed September 9, 2019 as resumption date for the 2019/2020 academic session, SUBEB reviewed it backward to September 2, 2019.

The Edo NUT in its 7-point communique issued after its meeting with the state government and signed by Pius Okhueleigbe, Chairman and Moni Modesty Itua, Assistant Secretary-General respectively, said the government has agreed to implement all its demands.

It said the State government has directed the payment of all outstanding Edo Best stipends owed teachers by SUBEB not later than September, 2019, and the payment of 2013 to 2015 promotion arrears owed teachers of Oredo and Uhunmwode local government areas.

It further disclosed that the State government has agreed to release subventions to school heads at when due, starting from the arrears of 2018/2019 third term, as well as recruitment of personnel into the teaching service in the state among others.

Meanwhile, the State Wing of Nigeria Union of Teachers has expressed appreciation to Governor Godwin Obaseki, for his demonstration of love for the improvement in the welfare and conditions of service of teachers in the State.

It also lauded the Govenor for ensuring massive, but positive turn around in the fortunes of the education sector in the State, under his watch.

The teachers also passed a vote implicit of confidence on the Governor, the state Commissioner, for Education, the State Head of Service, for finding preventive and curative solutions to the imbroglio.