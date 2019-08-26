<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Edo State Government has said it has received and reintegrated a total of 4, 943 indigenes of the state who have returned from Libya in the last two years.

The chairperson of the Edo State Taskforce Against Human Trafficking, Yinka Omoregbe, a professor, disclosed this at a news conference on Monday in Benin.

Ms Omoregbe who said the taskforce had recorded a great achievement within the two years of its operation, disclosed that the figure comprised 3,329 males, 1,400 females and 214 children.

She said the state government had expended over N300 million on rehabilitation and reintegration of the returnees.

The chairperson however said the taskforce had also received support from some international organisations to enhance its operation.

According to her, because of the successes recorded by the taskforce, it has become a reference point internationally and within the country.

“Even NAPTIP has acknowledged this and also encouraged states in the country to adopt our system.

“We have an effective system of rehabilitation in place upon the arrival of the returnees.

“We are also involved in investigation and prosecution of those involved in the act as well as examining the root cause of trafficking.

“Similarly, we also sensitise our people against the danger of travelling out through illegal means.

“These activities are fully funded by the state government. But we are now receiving assistance from different organisations that have enabled us to be more effective in our assignment,” she said.

Ms Omoregbe said to stem the scourge of illegal migration, the state government had made massive investment in the education sector, in addition to creating various empowerment programs for the youth.