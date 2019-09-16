<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo says his administration is in talks with foreign governments to organise exchange programmes for experts to train teachers on technical subjects.

The governor stated this after an inspection tour of the Government Science and Technical College (GSTC) formerly Benin Technical College in Benin on Monday.

“We need more teachers that can teach technical subjects and we need to train them.

“We are considering talking to a foreign government, trying to get technical support and assistance, to see how to bring people who have done this before to accelerate the training for our teachers.”

He said his administration had made progress in the revamp of the GSTC with the completion of two new blocks with workshops that would accommodate 800 students.

The governor said his administration was also planning to create a commercial production hub in the school to create opportunities for students to do practicals.

“We are rebuilding the electrical, mechanical, carpentry workshops and we are also introducing plumbing and other trades.

“We now need to move into the old blocks and begin to make them more modern.”

The Governor further explained that his administration was restructuring teacher training programme in the State.

“We are working with several bodies particularly EU counties as we need their support in projects of this nature to help us deal with human trafficking and reduce the travelling of our boys and girls.”

The lead consultant, Mr Giles Omezi, said that the 2019/2020 academic session for students of the school began on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

He said the National Board for Technical Education visited the school earlier in the day and the school management was happy with the projects on the ground.