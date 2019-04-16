<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Edo State Government on Tuesday paid workers salary for the month of April, ahead of the Easter celebration, which commences on Friday.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said the state government’s decision to pay workers mid-way into the month well ahead of the usual 26th day of the month payday, was informed by the need to make funds available for workers to celebrate the Easter festivities with their family and friends.

Checks showed that government workers received salary alerts for April before the close of business on Tuesday.

The governor’s aide said: “Edo State Government wants workers to have money at their disposal for the celebration. This buttresses the government’s commitment to the welfare of workers in the state through timely payment of salary and other entitlements.”

“Workers with the Edo State Government can begin their shopping for Easter well ahead of time. The Easter celebration commences on Good Friday till Easter Monday,” he added.

Osagie said the state government will not relent in implementing worker-friendly reforms to reinvigorate the state civil service.

“Some of the novel initiatives include world-class training for workers, revamp of their work environment, timely payment of salary and the migration of operations from analogue to digital platforms for efficiency,” he added.