Edo government parleys with workers, seeks collaboration to realise MEGA agenda

The Edo State Government has called for the support of all stakeholders to sustain ongoing reforms across all sectors of the state, reassuring that the government was committed to realizing the Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) Agenda and achieving economic prosperity for the Edo people.

Edo State Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa, at a meeting with different workers’ unions in the state, noted that the ongoing reforms by Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration would improve the livelihoods of the people, ensure sustainable growth and development and achieve a progressive and prosperous state.

The unions included the state’s chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), National Union of Teachers (NUT) and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), among others.

Reassuring the government’s commitment to improving the state’s civil and public service for effective and efficient service delivery, Okungbowa urged the unions to support the government’s drive at repositioning the service.

The HOS stated that the meeting was aimed at strengthening the unity that exists between the government and the organized labour, adding, “The industrial harmony that we have in the state today is because of the cooperation that exists between the government, organized labour and various unions. This has helped in deepening the gains recorded by the government across all sectors of the state.”