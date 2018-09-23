Edo State Government has ordered the arrest and prosecution of one Mr. Joseph Ideh over alleged illegal collection of revenue from motorists plying Ring Road-Ikpoba Hill axis in Benin City, the state capital.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security & Surveillance, Comrade Emmanuel Orukpe, said the culprit was apprehended after commercial drivers reported the case to officials of the state government.

Orukpe said the commercial drivers accused Ideho of forcefully collecting the sum of N500 as revenue from each commercial vehicle operator when they depart Ring Road for Ikpoba-Hill, without issuing receipts.

He said on the day Ideho was arrested, the sum of N8,500 was found on him, which he had allegedly collected from the motorists.

After the arrest of Ideho, according tio, we contacted the Oredo Council Chairman to identify the culprit and ascertain if he was one of the officials of the council authorised to collect revenue. Ideho was only discovered to be an imposter after Mr. Edebor Sunday, a revenue collection officer with the council, failed to recognise him as being part of their team.”

Orukpe warned other individuals or groups who engage in illegal revenue collection to desist from such acts, which run contrary to the government’s directive against revenue collection by unauthorized individuals and groups.

Orukpe encouraged commercial vehicle drivers to report suspected persons and groups who go about collecting revenues to the appropriate authority for immediate action.

He said the surveillance team has intensified its operations in monitoring activities of such unscrupulous individuals and groups and will ensure that the full weight of the law descends on anyone culpable of related offences.