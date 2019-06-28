<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Edo State Government has given a final warning to owners of properties and illegal structures that flout the state’s extant town planning laws, in a renewed bid to rid the state of illegal structures along the right of way of roads/streets, river banks and Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) high tension lines, among others.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Erimona Oye Edorodion, said the state government has commenced the demolition of illegal structures after the expiration of warnings issued to the developers for seriously contravening extant state town planning laws.

According to him, “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public, especially illegal developers that the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development has commenced the demolition of illegal structures following the expiration of the notices earlier served on them for seriously contravening the State extant Town Planning Laws.”

He said, “For the avoidance of doubt, the illegal structures include roof eave-extensions, structures erected on the right of way of roads/Streets, Moats, River Banks, TCN High Tension Lines, all attachments on wall fence, caravans, kiosks and wooden sheds which are scattered all over Benin City.”

He advised the illegal developers to, in their own interest, demolish or remove their illegal structures and reinstate the land to its original status prior to their illegal development.

“Let me use this medium to advise the general public, especially illegal developers that if they fail to comply with the above directives, this Ministry shall enforce the provisions of the extant Town Planning Laws of State against them, recover the cost of such action from them in a Law Court of competent jurisdiction and prosecute them accordingly,” he added.