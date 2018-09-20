The Edo Government has directed victims of the flooding in Etsako Central and Etsako East Local Government Areas to relocate to the camp created for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, gave the directive on Thursday in Anegbette when he toured some of the affected communities.

Shaibu assured the victims that government had made provisions for food, relief materials, health facilities and security at the IDPs camp pending the time the floodwater would recede.

He underscored the need for the urgent evacuation of the flood victims to a safe location, adding that flooding could cause the outbreak of diseases.

The deputy governor, however, called on Federal Government and public-spirited Nigerians to come to the aid of the flood victims, saying that the state government could not cater for their needs alone.

Responding, one of the flood victims, Mr Umaru Aminu, appealed to the government at all levels to come to their aid, saying that the flood incident had adversely affected them.

He said that the flooding had taken over their farms and stopped their children from going to school.

Aminu said that the victims were in need of government’s intervention so as to enable them to overcome the consequences of the flooding.