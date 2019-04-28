<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Edo state government says it will dealt with parents and guardians whose children are found loitering around during school hours.

The state government gave the warning yesterday as it announced that public and private schools in the state will resume on April 29, for the third term of the 2018/2019 academic session.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Dr. Ruth Obahiagbon, and made available to journalists in Benin, said Public and Private schools in Edo State will resume for the third term on April 29, except for public primary schools that are to resume on May 6.

She said public primary schools will resume on May 6, due to the ongoing Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST) training for teachers in public primary schools.

Obahiagbon advised parents and guardians to send their children to school as failure to do so will amount to breach of the Child Rights Law.

She however urged stakeholders in the education sector to take note of the resumption date and commence school activities without delay.