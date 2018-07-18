Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has given communities in four local governments across the state a one-month ultimatum to amicably resolve all disputes.

Shaibu, also the Chairman, Edo State Boundary Committee, said this during a meeting with the representatives of affected communities at Government House, Benin on Wednesday.

He explained that Gov. Godwin Obaseki gave his committee a clear mandate to ensure that all land disputes between communities and local governments within the state were resolved by the end of next year.

“The best way to achieve peace is when both parties in a dispute amicably agree on a compromise, rather than allowing judgment which always favours one person and breeds hatred in the other.

“Edo government is committed to ensuring that peace reigns in all communities in the state.

“It is the consensus of the clan heads that government should do a demarcation of disputed areas for clear understanding of border areas.

“Let me warn that failure to resolve the problem within the stipulated time will amount to risking forfeiture of such land,’’ he said.

The affected local governments are Oredo, Uhunmwonde, Etsako East and Etsako Central.