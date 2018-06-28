Edo State Government says it has kick-started the process of revamping the entire environmental structure of the state, especially Benin metropolis, in a bid to make it heathier and cleaner City.

The General Manager of the State Waste Management Board, Mr Charles Imariagbe, disclosed this while fielding questions from newsmen in Benin Thursday.

He said restructuring which is being done under the Project Clean Up Edo, would be carried out in phases and would involve all the stakeholders.

He said waste management is not a thing that should be left for the regulators alone.

Imariagbe said the process had already began with the sensitisation of the people, especially those within the Benin metropolis, on the need to have attitudinal change towards management of waste.

According to him, “What we are doing now is to sensitise the people to change their attitude to waste management generally; we need to change for a cleaner and healthier society.

“People dump waste indiscriminately; on roads, empty space or empty plot of land. It is a friendly sensitisation programme for now but with time, we will start applying sanctions. We are just employing everybody to key into this process for now.

“We are also talking to the waste managers to do their bits because, they are the first point of contacts with the households that generates these wastes.

“We are also strengthening the enforcement units by ensuring that the households comply by registering with the waste managers and also make those who are already registered to pay the monthly stipulated amount.”

The Edo waste management boss also said emphasis is being laid on Market places where lots of waste is being generated daily.

“We are also in talk with the market people on the need to always bagged their waste and dispose properly at designated places for the registered waste managers.

As for the waste managers, Imariagbe also said emphasis is being laid on those with capacity to deliver as while as plans to engage more waste managers.

“For now, we have no fewer than 45 waste managers in Benin metropolis with the plans to engage more. We already have several of them applied to be part of this.

“We are taking our time on this because we want waste managers with capacity for the job. We are carrying out delineation of the city for effective management of waste.

“It is a holistic process as we are also looking into the efficiency and effectiveness of the dumpsites.

“There is a long term plan to revamp and restructure the dump sites as well as having a system in place where we can recycle these wastes; it is a whole lot of activities.

“The rebranded street sweepers are not left out of this process of ensuring a cleaner city and state. All these are part of the integrated waste management system we are working on.”