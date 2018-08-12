The Edo State Government has urged traders in markets across Benin City, the state capital to pay levies for waste collection and disposal through market associations to the local councils.

The state government said the move is part of effort aimed at ensuring clean and healthy environment through prompt collection and evacuation of refuse in markets.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Dame Omua Oni-Okpaku Alonge, said “the general public should be aware that payment for refuse collection/evacuation in the various markets across the metropolis is to be made through the various Market Association Committees duly constituted under the leadership of the various local government areas.”

“All traders in the Markets are hereby advised to take note and comply in order to maintain a clean and healthy environment,” she added.