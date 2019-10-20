<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Edo State Government have commiserated with the families of the seven victims of the accident involving the advance Protocol Team of the Governor at Ehor Village, the headquarters of Uhuomwode Local Government Council of Edo on Saturday.

The Governor in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, conveyed the state government’s condolences to the victims and their families.

“We have confirmed from the Police and the Federal Road Safety Corps details of the accident involving the advance team of the Governor’s Protocol team.

He described the development as “extremely sad” and commiserated with the families of the victims and prayesmd that God grants them the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

“From our findings, the Audi vehicle lost its tyre and ran into a pothole, before colliding with the Hilux vehicle, which was conveying protocol officers from Edo State Government House.”

Osagie noted that, the government would ensure that the affected families get the necessary support to lessen the impact of the sad incident.