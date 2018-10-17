



Edo State Government has banned the production of wood pallets outside sawmills across the state.

The government alleged that some operators of bench mills have been felling under-aged and under-girth trees for production of pallets.

In a statement, Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Dame Omua Alonge Oni-Okpaku, warned that bench millers who flout the ban will be blacklisted and their licences revoked.

“The ministry has observed, with dismay, that operators of bench-mills in the state have formed the habit of felling under-aged and under-girth trees and using them in the production of pallets. This irresponsible behaviour is decimating our already depleted forest resources.

“In order to stem this ugly trend, it is, hereby, announced for the information of the public, particularly operators of bench-mills, that a ban has been placed on the production of pallets outside the sawmills within the state, with immediate effect. It is needless for me to emphasise that felling of under-aged and under-girth trees for any purpose remains an offence.

“In view of the above, any bench-mill operator found producing pallets in the state would have his or her licence revoked and black-listed,” she said.