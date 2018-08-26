The Edo State Government has awarded the families of three slain police officers that served at the Ogba Zoo, six million naira.

The state governor, Godwin Obaseki, who made the cheque presentation on Saturday at the Government House in Benin City, said the gesture is to compensate the bravery shown by the officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“We are not here today to celebrate but remember our fallen heroes, specifically Inspector Henry Eguoba, Sergeant Christopher Omoregie and Sergeant Stephen Igbinoba of the Nigeria Police Force who lost their lives in a very sad incident involving the kidnap of the manager of Ogba Zoological Garden and Natures Park,” he said.

To the governor, “This is a token to convey our appreciation and gratitude in consideration of what they did for us. Their memories will live on in our hearts.”

Obaseki believes the money is a symbol of appreciation “as no amount of money can replace their lives”.

He further stated that “We will provide a scholarship for the children of the slain police officers to enable them to complete their educational pursuit and support other members of the family”.

On his part, the Edo State Police Commissioner, Johnson Kokumo, expressed his appreciation to the governor for his kind gesture, which he described as rare, and noted that the financial support will help the family in solving some of their problems.

“About two dependents of the slain police officers who do not live in the barracks have been thrown out but your timely intervention will go a long way to assist them to live a better life,” Kokumo said.

Speaking on behalf of the families, a very emotional Mrs Henry Eguoba, whose husband was an inspector in the police force, expressed their gratitude to the governor for the support.