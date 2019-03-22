



Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has directed that local government workers in the State be incorporated into the contributory pension scheme.

The State Head of Service, Mr. Isaac Ehiozuwa, announced this on Thursday in Benin, during a meeting with local government chairmen on the commencement of the contributory scheme.

He said the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government embraced the contributory pension scheme over a year ago, which has been running smoothly and has ensured that workers get their deserved benefit.

He further disclosed that the scheme which will commence in mid-year, will ensure a seamless and hassle-free management of the workers’ pension.

He said, “It has been implemented at the state level. We need it at the local government level too. In the local governments, while the employee contributes 8 per cent, the local government chairmen are to contribute 10 per cent. The only persons to be exempted are those that are less than five years in service.”

Ehiozuwa said that the state government has worked assiduously to settle all backlog of local government arrears and the adoption of the contributory pension scheme will ensure that the local councils are on the same page with the state.

He noted that the scheme will help address pension matters across board.

He said; “The contributory pension scheme has helped in no little way to reduce the suffering of the pensioners and curb subsequent rallies and protest by aged pensioners.”

He therefore urged the local government chairmen to embrace the contributory pension scheme because it will be beneficial to the workers.