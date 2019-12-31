<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The suspended chairman of Esan West local government area of Edo state, Patrick Aguinede, was on Monday removed by the State House of Assembly, over unremitted internally generated revenue (IGR).

His removal followed consideration of the report of the panel of inquiry set up by Governor Godwin Obaseki, to investigate allegations of fraud levelled against him.

The panel report stated that the ex chairman presented fake figures to the panel of enquiry and that it found him wanting for under remitting the council’s IGR into the state government coffers.

According to the panel, Aguinede was remitting N4.5 million monthly.

According to the report, the Acting Chairman of the council, between October 7 and October 30, remitted N9.1 million IGR to the state government.

The report said the difference in the amount generated in the council revealed that Aguinede was under remitting the council IGR.

It therefore recommended that the chairman be removed from office, having been found guilty as charged.

The House in its resolution, adopted the panel’s recommendation and removed the chairman from office.