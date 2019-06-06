<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Edo State Government has said that it has completed the reorganisation of the administrative structures and verification of students of Ihogbe College and Oba Akenzua Secondary School, both in Benin City and would soon reopen the schools for regular academic activities.

Recall that then Acting Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, in April shut both schools in the wake of continuous clashes among rival cult groups operating in the two schools, which put the lives of staff and students in danger.

Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said modalities have been set in motion for the reopening of the schools, noting that a number of changes have been effected to restore normalcy and uptake of regular academic activities.

According to him, “The State Government has completed the verification of students in the school. This was a painstaking process that ensured that the bad elements among the students are identified and necessary measures are taken to rehabilitate them. The committee which is made up of parents and a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) is hard at work at these measures.

“In the course of the reorganisation, we have changed the administrative staff in the two schools. The principals have been changed and we now have a new team to ensure that the schools are set aright and that the issues that led to the closure do not resurface.”

The governor’s aide said the state government is committed to ensuring the schools operate to meet the aspiration of its founding fathers, noting that extensive monitoring and evaluation would be undertaken to ensure that the reforms in the schools are sustained.

Ihogbe College and Oba Akenzua Secondary School were shut after series of clashes between rival cult groups disrupted academic activities and caused chaos in the host community. The government stepped in to restore order and set up a committee to investigate the clashes and led a reformation programme for those identified to be deficient in character.