The people of Owan Forest Reserve of Owan Forest Zone in Ovia North East and Uhunmwode Local Government areas of Edo State have disowned a petition written by one of their sons, Tony Erha, against Governor Godwin Obaseki, accusing the Edo number one citizen of trading away the community ancestral land to Okomu Oil Palm Plc for oil Palm plantation.

The communities which include Odighi, Owan, Oke-Irhue, Ekpan, Umukpe and Orhua in a protest match in Benin to denounce Tony Erha’s claim said the operations of Okomu Oil Palm in their areas have brought development to the various communities in the two local government areas.

Pa Isaac Odion Osasuyi while speaking on behalf of Odighi community in Ovia North East Local Government said Okomu Oil Palm Company made it possible for the community to enjoy some social amenities such as borehole water, finished ultra-model Town Hall, scholarship for their children, among others.

Osifo Alfred, a lawyer, who spoke on behalf of Epkan community in Uhunmwode Local Government Area described Tony Erha’s accusations against the governor and the Oil Palm Company as false alarm, saying that all the visible development in the community were executed by the management of Okomu Oil Palm Company.

Osifo said Okomu Oil Palm Company under the management of Dr. Graham Hefer, as Managing Director has discharged its social responsibility to the host communities equitably with the provision of social amenities to the communities.