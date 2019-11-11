<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Justice (Mrs) Esohe Ikpomwen, Edo Chief Judge, has set free four inmates from Medium Security Custodial Centre, Oko, Benin City, 16 days to her retirement from service.

Justice Ikpomwen is expected to retire on November 22 2019

The inmates freed at the custodial centre were Ogunsuyi Roland 40, Joel Ogbeide 29, Joseph Effiong 20, and Moses Okoro 39.

Roland and Ogbeide were freed and released unconditionally due to psychiatric issues, while Effiong was released as a result of “No case to answer”.

Okoro, who was arrested for alleged murder of the private secretary of former state governor, Adams Oshiomhole, was released because of ‘No case file’

However, the Deputy Controller of Oko Medium Security Centre, Mr Evboeruan Godwin, told the Chief Judge that the centre has issues with producing inmates in courts and the court not sitting.

He described it as a threat to security, and appealed to court to notify correctional center ahead of time, whenever there are no sittings.