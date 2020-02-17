<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bishop Oyonnude Kure, Edo State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) was on Monday night returned for a second term with just one vote, scoring 27 votes to get delegates’ affirmation for his executive to serve a second term.

Kure and his exco narrowly escaped by scoring 27 votes to continue in office as against 26 that did not want him to continue for a second term.

The National President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Peter Ayokunle, who supervised the election called for unity among Christians in the midst of attacks from suspected terrorists, armed bandits and other violent crimes against Christians.

Edo state executive committee of the Christian Association of Nigeria has been in crisis over the second bid ambition of its chairman, Bishop Oyonnude Kure.

Represented by a National Director from the headquarters, Bishop (Dr) Stephen Adegbite who was accompanied by other national officers including the South-South Chairman of the association, Archbishop Ige Israel Ayokunle said Christians have no option than to remain united just as he urged Kure to ensure his second term is more productive and close ranks with his members and leaders.





According to him, “The body of Christ must remain one, unity is not negotiable because God has been faithful.

“The leadership of CAN is always under threat but it must ensure unity because we have our members all over the country. We were going to Maiduguri last East with our president, but God designed it to save us.

“Our vehicle broke down on the road and we have to take three taxis to our destination, they (terrorists) laid ambush expecting to see CAN vehicle and then attack only for them to hear that we have arrived our destination, they killed 31 people that night for missing their target with our president on board the vehicle. So what else do we need that remain united and work together?”

“On his part, the South-South Chairman, Ige urged Kure to see his re-election as the will of God. What I see here is that your people want to be carried along in all that they do, there must be continuous communication because it seemed communication between you and them is lacking. You must always reach out to all the blocs through their leaders”.