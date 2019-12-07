<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Edo state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Osagie Obayuwana, has urged the National Assembly to repeal the law setting up the Department of State Services (DSS), saying it has outlived its usefulness.

According to him, the crude re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare within the court premises by DSS operatives where they had gone to answer to the charges levelled against them by the government, is not only an insult to the judiciary but to Nigeria.

Obayuwana made the appeal while speaking at the 2019 World Human Rights Week event organized by the Edo Civil Society Organizations (EDOCSO) in Benin.

“This matter, we emphasized, goes beyond the reshuffling of the leadership of the DSS. The entire composition of DSS from the top to the bottom, having shown itself to be unworthy, should be disbanded.

“There is precedence for this. We once had an outfit called the NSO. The SSS or DSS as they now call themselves have completely outlived its usefulness. It is beyond redemption. It has to be dissolved immediately,” he said.

He called on Nigerians and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to insist that the National Assembly repeal the law that established the DSS and lay the foundation for a new security system agency that focused on the protection of the well-being of all Nigerians.

He said the DSS should concentrate on their duty if they really want to serve the public rather than playing to the gallery of some individuals in the office whose powers are transient.

He however noted that the recent re-arrest of Sowore at the premises of the court was a slap on the nation’s judiciary.