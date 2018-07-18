Edo State House of Assembly has called on the Nigeria Police Force to set up a panel of enquiry to investigate the gruesome murder of four policemen in Owan West Local Government Area of the state.

The call by the state House of Assembly was sequel to matters of urgent public importance raised by the member representing Owan West constituency, Mr. Victor Asein, who explained to the House how the policemen were murdered, just as he expressed worry over the state of insecurity in the country.

He said: ‘’The guns that were taken away by the hoodlums could be used for other nefarious activities in the area. I want to call on the state command to deploy more personnel to the area following the death of the four policemen.”

Other lawmakers sympathised with the families of the victims and called for adequate compensation for the bereaved families, stressing the need for the police to change their mode of operations.

Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Kabiru Adjoto, thereafter directed that clean copies of the resolution be sent to the relevant bodies for action.