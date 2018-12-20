The Edo State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, passed the year 2019 Appropriation estimate of N183,744,326,962.19 billion.

Governor Godwin Obaseki had, on November 26, 2018, presented the year 2019 Appropriation estimate of N175,744,852,425.37 billion for speedy consideration and passage.

The approved year 2019 Appropriation estimate of N183,744,326,962.19 billion was increased by N7,999,474,536.82 billion in the budget estimate earlier presented by Governor Godwin Obaseki to accommodate more developmental programmes of the administration.

A breakdown of the year 2019 Appropriation estimate indicated that capital expenditure received a grand total of N102,942,672,327.93 billion and recurrent expenditure of N80,802,058,285.58 billion.

Parliament at the committee of supply approved under recurrent expenditure N20.4 billion, while the sums of N7.3billion, N3.6 billion and N24.28 billion were approved under the sub-heads of Administrative sector, Economic sector, Law and Justice sector and Social sector.

Also under Capital expenditure, administrative sector, economic sector, Law Justice sector and Social sector were allotted N14.06 billion, N57.29 billion, N997.5 million and N30.59 billion respectively in the approved budget

Meanwhile, the house yesterday ended its legislative business calendar for the Second quarter fourth session of the sixth assembly.