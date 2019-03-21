



The Edo House of Assembly on Wednesday issued a warrant of arrest on the Managing Director of Rongtai Aluminum Company, Chen Shijing, for his refusal to appear before the House.

The summon was based on a petition allegedly written by a Nigerian and an employee of the company, Ebebe Ukala

The House Speaker, Kabiru Adjoto, issued the warrant following the refusal of the Managing Director to honour invitation extended to him by the House.

Adjoto directed Edo Commissioner of Police, DanMallam Mohammed, to arrest and bring Shijing to plenary on April 1.

He said: “For the sake of fair-hearing, the committee invited him upon receipt of the petition against the company and they refused to appear.

“At Plenary on Wednesday, the House, upon consideration of the report of the committee, also summoned the management of the company all in a bid to give them fair hearing but they refused to honour the summons.

“Instead of appearing, the management of the company sent a legal representative, which we consider as disregard for constituted authority,” he said.

The Speaker, thereafter invoked Section 13 of the Legislative House powers and Section 129 (1D)(F2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended to issue the warrant of arrest on the company’s managing director.

Adjoto described the appearance of legal representative on behalf of the Rongtai Aluminum Company as unacceptable and disrespectful, adding that the management of the company see themselves as above the law.

Elizabeth Ativie (APC Uhunwmode), thereafter moved a motion to the effect that the managing director and directors of the company be issued warrant of arrest.

The motion was seconded by the member representing (APC Etsako-East), Kingsley Ugabi.