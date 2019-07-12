<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has described the crisis rocking Edo House Assembly as “herculean one”.

Oba Ewuare said this on Friday when the Chairman of House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on the Crisis in Edo Assembly, Mr Abdulrazaq Nadaz, and his members visited the palace in Benin.

Oba said that he had talked with the parties involved in the crisis on different occasions.

He said he was on the verge of inviting the parties for a truce when he heard that House of Representatives had set up the ad-hoc committee to look into the crisis.

Oba Ewuare prayed that the committee should succeed in its assignment in order to bring peace and normalcy to the state assembly.

Earlier, the Mr Nadaz had told the Benin monarch that the 13-member committee was mandated by the House of Representatives to look into the crisis in Edo assembly and resolve it amicably.

He said its members were of proven integrity and were carefully selected to undertake the national assignment.

The committee chairman assured the Oba that the committee would do its best and be fair to the people of the state.

He said that those involved in the crisis were from Edo and pleaded with the Oba to intervene so that the issue could be easily resolved.

Nadaz said that the committee would rely on advice and guidance of the Oba.

He reiterated that the committee’s goal was to bring peace to Edo Assembly and assured that the committee would do its job with the fear of God.