Barely 48 hours after the House of Representatives Committee set up to investigate the crisis that trailed the controversial inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly, two All Progressives Congress groups, the Etsako Solidarity Front, ESF and the Owan Renaissance, have raised alarm over neutrality of the committee as they alleged that the committee’s trip to Benin City last Friday was sponsored by an individual.

Speaking at separate press briefings in Benin City, National Coordinator of ESF, Comrade Seidu Momoh, alleged that its investigations showed the private jet with registration; 5N FCT was not hired by the House leadership for the committee.

However, reacting to the allegation, Chairman of the committee, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas, denied the allegations in a telephone chat and said report was yet to be submitted. He said the committee has met with all stakeholders and is yet to submit its report. He assured that the Committee would be fair to all concerned.

He had also told reporters on arrival last Friday that the committee would not be teleguided; “Who will teleguide us? We are men of integrity, we are also politicians in our own right with track records to prove and men that you can never question their character so the issue of teleguiding does not arise, besides, we have not even given you a report so why are you insinuating”

Momoh said, “Those of us who are stakeholders in Edo APC find it difficult to believe that the committee would not be biased.

“The committee should have rejected the offer of a paid to and fro trip to Benin for investigation.”

On his part, President of Owan Renaissance, Dr. Sam Aiyokha, said it was morally wrong for the committee to agree to use the private jet if it were serious about ending the crisis.