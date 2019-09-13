<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The member-elect for Egor Constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly, Mr. Crosby Eribo, has said that the Federal High Court ruling in Port Harcourt would not resolve the crisis in the Assembly.

Eribo is one of the 12 members-elect yet to be inaugurated as a lawmaker since June when the tenure of the 6th Assembly elapsed.

They had hoped that intervention of the National Assembly would make Governor Godwin Obaseki issue a fresh proclamation and the 7th Edo Assembly re-inaugurated.

But Justice Kolawole Omotosho had ruled that the National Assembly lacked powers to take over functions of the Edo Assembly and that issuance of a fresh proclamation letter would amount to an extension of tenure of the lawmakers.

Eribo told our reporter that the court ruling was an issue for the National Assembly to handle and not for the 12 lawmakers to present themselves for inauguration.

He said a proper inauguration should involve the 24 members and the House leaders elected through popular votes.

His words, “We want the 24 of us to be inaugurated at the same time and not at night. I will not present myself before a Speaker I do not recognise.

“We should be given opportunity to elect the Speaker and Deputy Speaker. I want to give my people a voice but they are currently being denied.

“The court ruling has nothing to do with us. The National Assembly will decide what to do about the ruling. In a proper inauguration, they should invite us. I have not been invited for inauguration. How do I go before a Speaker that was not elected for inauguration?

“All the Bills they are passing now are illegal. How can a bill be passed under illegality? I will not be part of the illegality.”