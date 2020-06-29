



The Edo House of Assembly on Monday confirmed the nomination of Mr Stewart Efe as a Commissioner and member of the state executive council.

The house after the screening of the nominee declared him fit and educationally qualified to serve as a commissioner in the state .

Efe was thereafter confirmed through a voice vote by the lawmakers.

Also, the house confirmed four non ex-officio members of the state Judicial Service Commission.

The four members were Mr Dele Edokpayi, Mr Mustapha Abubarkar, Mr Anthony Ogbeibu and Mrs Felicia Ogbeide.





Meanwhile, the house has adopted a business calendar of 55 sitting days for its second session, first quarter spanning between June 29 and Sep.11, 2020.

The house leader,Mr Roland Asoro moved the motion for the adoption of the business calendar.

The motion was seconded by Mr Ephraim Aluebhosele representing Igueben Constituency.

The Speaker, Mr Francis Okiye had welcomed members from the long recess and thanked them for not allowing the political situation in the state to cause disharmony among them.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki had requested the house to approval for the appointment of Efe as a Commissioner in the state.