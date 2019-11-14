<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Edo House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed Mrs Esther Edigin as the Chief Judge of the state. Her confirmation followed the request of Gov. Godwin Obaseki in a letter to the Assembly dated November 8.

In the letter, the governor conveyed the request to the house to confirm Justice Esther Edigin as the Chief Judge designate of the state.

Mr Henry Okhuarobo, Chairman, House Judiciary Committee, while presenting the committee’s report on the letter, said the committee found that she merited the position, both in character, learning and experience.

Okhuarobo told the House that Edigin would replace Justice Esohe Ikpomwen, who would proceed on her pre-retirement leave on November 22.

The committee therefore recommended that she be confirmed Chief Judge Designate having been screened and found to be qualified for the position.