The Edo State acting governor, Philip Shaibu, has urged corps members posted to the state to avoid unnecessary journeys in order to stay alive and serve the nation during their service year.

He said many corps members have lost their lives through preventable road accidents and that the nation and their parents have invested much in them and waiting to reap the dividends.

Shaibu said this on Tuesday during the closing ceremony of the 2019 Batch ‘A’ National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation course for Corps members at Okada, Ovia North East local government of Edo State.

Represented by the state commissioner for Youth and Special Duties, Mika Amanokha, Shaibu advised the corps members to shun all forms of violence that can impede development and progress, as the nation and Edo state is undergoing various reforms and developmental challenges in the polity.

He commended the NYSC for introducing and making the skill acquisition programme compulsory for corps members during their service year.

He added “The programme is in line with the federal government policy of equipping young graduates with necessary skills to boost self- reliance and enhance entrepreneurship which serve as catalyst for our industralise development.”