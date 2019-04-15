<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The acting governor of Edo State, Mr Philip Shaibu, has called for increased funding of the Nigerian Army to ensure efficient performance.

Shaibu made the call when the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen, Tukur Buratai, paid him a courtesy visit on Monday in Benin.

According to him, “There was this seriousness in you in the aspect of increased funding of the Nigerian Army during your budget presentation at the National Assembly.

”Edo State government wants to join in appealing to our National Assembly members for an increment of funding of the Nigerian Army.

”The national assembly members should treat the passage of increased budget with first line charge so that they can help us to deal with the issues of the security challenges we are facing.

“But the soldiers won’t fight insurgency with their bare hands, so there is need for an increment in the budget of our army,” Shaibu said.

The acting governor also assured the army of the state government`s readiness to assist in the burial of a former Military Administrator of the then Mid-West region, Maj.-Gen. David Ejoor.

Earlier, Buratai said that he was in the state on an official visit to army formations in the South–South Zone and to pay a condolence visit to the family of Ejoor and as well deliver a lecture at Igbinedion University Okada.

He said that the death of the former military administrator was a huge loss to the army and the people of Edo and Delta.

Buratai gave an assurance that the army and other security agencies would continue to partner to protect lives and property of Edo people and other regions.