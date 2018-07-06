Wife of Delta State Governor and founder of a non-governmental organization (NGO), 05 Initiative, Dame (Mrs.) Edith Okowa, says her NGO has carried out more than 1,000 surgeries in the ongoing state-wide free medicare programme.

Dame Okowa made the declaration at Central Hospital Warri in continuation of her 05 Initiative free medical programme which has berthed in Warri South Local Government Area.

She enjoined Deltans to extend love to one another up to ward level and emphasized the need to ensure the general well-being of the people.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Onoye, disclosed during the event that the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has ordered that the Central Hospital, Warri be connected to 33 KVA line so as to tackle the electricity challenge at the hospital.

According to him, widows and pregnant women in the state are to enjoy free medical treatment, while contracts have been awarded for the construction of hostels at the State School of Nursing Warri as well as some health centres in Warri South Local Government Area.

Chairman of Warri South Local Government, Hon. Michael Tidi, in his welcome address, commended Mrs. Okowa for her “foresight and commitment towards the lives of Deltans”.

While asserting that the 05 Initiative is poised to redefine healthcare services in Delta State, Hon. Tidi admonished other well-meaning individuals as well as organizations to emulate the virtues of the Governor’s wife in the task of taking Delta State to greater heights.

The free medicare programme will see residents of Warri South enjoy screening and treatment of malaria, screening for diabetes, screening for hypertension, HIV screening, health talks, free surgery for cataract and deworming among other health challenges.