The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) has called on Christians to actively participate in politics.

ECWA made the call in a communique issued at the end of its 68th General Church Council (GCC) on Saturday in Jos.

The communique was signed by Rev. Stephen Panya and Rev. Yunusa Nmadu, ECWA President and General Secretary respectively.

The church in the communique decried the increasing political apathy among Christians and called on them to join political parties of their choice.





“The church notes with displeasure the high level of political apathy among Christians and encourage ECWA members and other Christians to actively join political parties of their choice.

“Politics is dirty only because good people abstain from it.

“In line with this, council has approved the setting up of a Political Advisory Committee at the District Church Council (DCC) level to provide guidance going forward in the new direction,” he said.

The communique, however, warned pastors against involving in partisan politics.