



The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) says there is no unity in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

While the north-east has suffered attacks from Boko Haram insurgents, the north-west and other parts of the country have witnessed invasion of communities by bandits.

Stephen Panya, ECWA president, in a statement on behalf of the church, urged the government to improve on efforts to tackle insecurity.

“With the seeming inability of the Federal Government to deal decisively with the heightened insecurity across the country, and the massive occupation of ungoverned spaces by criminals, non-state actors have taken the centre stage in a bid to protect their people from murderous criminals, while also exploiting the situation to pursue their quest for self-determination,” the statement reads.

“The debilitating impact of insecurity and the COVID-19 pandemic is further compounding the already depressed economy. As it is now, farmers are no longer able to go to farms due to insecurity, while the rate of unemployment, especially youth unemployment, is on the increase.





“Considering that agriculture is the mainstay of the economy in terms of employment and strategic contribution to the general wellbeing of citizens, and the fact that unemployment fuels greater insecurity as many of the jobless youth resort to criminality, Nigeria will continue to experience a vicious cycle of insecurity and remain in a cauldron, if these challenges are not addressed.

“Despite the effort by the government over the years to tackle insecurity, the situation continues to deteriorate with the emergence of other troubling dimensions to the crises.

“The apparent lack of unity in the fight against these terrorist groups and the inability of the government to deal decisively with them within the shortest possible time has emboldened them to do more havoc.”

In resolving some of the security challenges, the church called on the government to implement resolutions of the 2014 national conference convened by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The church added that it will continue to pray for Nigerians and those in authority.