The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) says it will review the curriculum of its educational institutions across the country to make more impact in the world of science and technology.

The decision is contained in a communique issued at the end of a Summit on Education for National Transformation in Jos.

The document was signed by Rev. Prof. Cephas Tushima, ECWA Education Director, and Mr George Koce, Communique Drafting Chairman, and made available to newsmen on Saturday.

It said that the new curriculum was geared toward addressing future challenges and inculcation of critical thinking in both teachers and students.

“There is need to create workable database for effective records keeping in ECWA schools.

“There is a need to evaluate the quality of programmes, contents, teachers and administrators with the aim of having fewer and well funded institutions.

“There is need to make a deliberate plan and constant supervision of the activities and performances of the schools to ensure effectiveness,” the communique said.

It added that Christian education should promote entrepreneurship education that made students self-reliant and productive for national development.