President of Evangelical Church Wining All (ECWA), Rev. Stephen Panya Baba, has said the inability of Federal Government to tackle headlong the killing of Christians by Fulani herdsmen in the country confirms its (FG) covert support and security agencies for the herdsmen.

Rev. Baba also said the continuous detention of Leah Sharibu in Boko Haram captivity because of her refusal to denounced her Christians faith and other Chibok school girls would slide the country into a bloody civil war.

Rev. Baba disclosed this on Saturday in his inaugural speech at his installation as the new ECWA President, held at the Church Headquarters in Jos, Plateau State.

“I called on Federal Government and indeed all governing authorities at State and Local Government levels, to show greater resolve and take more concrete steps in stoping the evil carnage being perpetrated by Boko Haram and those that are Fulani Jihadist herdsmen.

“Failure to rein in the prosecute these wicked men would only confirm the increasingly perceived notion that Boko Haram has rebranded themselves in form of the Fulani Jihadist herdsmen, and that they are carrying out their nefarious activities under the protection and covert support of Federal Government and its security agencies.”

He said if government must avert the looming civil war in the country, it must summon courage by taking decisive action to end the wicket killing of Christians in the Middle Belt Region and zones of Plateau, Benue, Taraba, Gongola, Southern Bornu, Southern Kaduna and other parts of Northern Eastern Nigeria.

Rev. Baba explained that Christians, widows, orphans and vulnerable children have suffered intense persecution and humiliation in the hands of radical Islamists such as Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen who have increase the numbers of widows and orphans in the church.

He said ECWA and other sisters churches and the adherents of the faith would continue to pray, work and doing dialogue and other means for peace to reign on the Plateau and Nigeria as a whole.

The outgoing President, Rev. Jeremiah Gado, in his farewell address, said all ECWA Pastors now have life insurance, and in an event of death be given N500, 000 instead of N25, 000 to N50, 000.