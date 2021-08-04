ECWA condemns killings, destruction of farmlands in Plateau

The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), has condemned the ongoing killings and wanton destruction of farmlands, and property in Minago Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau.

Rev. Stephen Panya-Baba, the President of ECWA made the condemnation in a statement issued on Wednesday in Jos.

Newsmen report that in the last few days, villages in the area had been under consistent attacks by gunmen.

These attackers had killed seven persons, injured many, razed down houses, destroyed crops, , with many persons currently displaced.

Some of the affected communities include Jebbu Miango, and its surrounding villages such Kpachudu, Kpetenvie, Nche-Tahu, Tafigana, DTV and Zahwra.

Others are; Isho, Zirshe, Chuweh, Ntireku, Ghey, Kangbro, Dundu and Hwraa.

Panya-Baba, who decried the anguish of the affected people, called on government and security agencies to intensify efforts toward ending the circle of violence in the area.

The president particularly called on the security agencies to be unbiased in its bid toward ensuring lasting peace returns to all parts of Plateau, adding that such move would further strengthen confidence of the people on security agencies.

“For over 21 years, the Irigwe people of Miango, a predominant Christian community, have been under attacks from Militia groups that resulted in loss of lives, property and farmlands.

“The last two weeks, especially from Sunday, July 23 to Monday, Aug. 2, have been the worst nightmare of the entire Irigwe land.

“The Militia, with every of their might have invaded villages, burnt and destroyed many houses and churches inclusive, displaced people and destroyed thousands of hectares of farm lands.

“We call on the state and Federal Governments to intervene and stop this genocide.

“The government must rise up to its responsibility of protecting lives and property of all citizens irrespective of their tribes, ethnicity or religion so that the country would not degenerate into total anarchy,’’ he said.

The president urged security agencies to arrest those behind the heinous act and ensure they face the full wrath of the law.

Panya-Baba also called on the state and federal governments to as a matter of urgency provide immediate relief to displaced persons.

He urged groups and spirited individuals to provide succour to the displaced persons in order to alleviate their current hardship.

“Meanwhile, we also call on all the federal and state governments to send relief materials to the displaced and distressed victims of this crisis, many who are hungry, homeless and helpless.

“The government should also deposit funds with selected reputable hospitals, for the treatment of the many victims of this crisis, who have sustained injuries of various degrees.

“We are further calling on all well-meaning Nigerians to be their brothers’ keepers and open up their homes for the displaced persons, provide support for food, water, clothing and medical services to all the victims.’’

The president assured that the church would continue to support the government and pray for lasting peace in the state and Nigeria in general.

He also called on the people of Miango to return to God in total repentance, adding that God would soon provide answers to their current woes

“We should not give up in calling upon God and depend on Him wholly for this situation to be brought to an end, especially as it is obviously beyond all human authorities.

“ECWA in obedience to the Holly Bible in Matthew 5:9, as much as God gives us the grace, continue to work with the government, security and all other agencies for lasting peace that is premised on equity, justice and fair play,’’ he said.