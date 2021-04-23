The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) has condemned the frequent attacks on security personnel by the civil populace.

ECWA made the criticism in a communique issued at the end of its 68th General Church Council (GCC) on Friday in Jos.

The communique was signed by the Rev. Stephen Panya and Rev. Yunusa Nmadu, the ECWA President and General Secretary, respectively.

According to communique, the church commended security personnel for their efforts in curbing insecurity in the country and called on Nigerians to support them to succeed.

“The council condemns the reports of frequent assaults on security personnel in the line of duty and views such acts as affronts on Nigeria and Nigerians.

“These personnel have placed their lives in harm’s way for the safety of our lives and the integrity of our national borders and need our support and prayer.

“We, therefore, call on the civil populace not to take the law into their hands at the slightest provocation but utilise all available lawful means and civil approaches in seeking redress whenever there is any perceived infringement of their fundamental rights.”





The communique, however, advised security agencies to be professional and adhere to rules of engagement in carrying out their functions.

The church in the communique further condemned the recent activities of army personnel in Benue, Imo and Bayelsa,where some people were killed and scores rendered homeless.

“The council commiserates with with families of deceased security operatives and advises those in active service to always adhere to the rules of engagement in the course of carrying out there constitutional duties.

“Council views with serious concern the wanton destruction of lives and property of innocent citizens in the collateral punishment the military recently meted out on communities in Benue, Imo and Bayelsa states

“Two wrongs cannot make a right. Agents of state must not act in a lawless manner.

“If the martial prowess demonstrated by the military in the pursuit innocent citizens is directed against those terrorising our lives, the bandits and terrorists will be neutralised completely in no distant time,”it stated.

ECWA called on the Federal Goverment to compensate all affected communities in order to assuage the pains caused by the activities of the military.