



The Evangelical Church of Winning All (ECWA) has condemned the huge resources being committed to the supposed deradicalisation and rehabilitation of the repentant Boko Haram members by the Federal Government while millions of their victims are still languishing in deplorable Internal Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

According to a communique issued by the church at the end of its 67th General Church Council meeting in Jos, Plateau State on Saturday and signed by its President Reverend Stephen Panya Baba and General Secretary Rev. Yunusa Sambo Nmadu respectively, the church considered the approach not to be the best use of the taxpayers’ money and indeed a complete misplaced of priority.

The church considered the recruitment of many of such supposed repentant deradicalised fighters into the military and other security agencies as a dangerous trend, capable of recycling and legitimating insurgency by infiltration of the security services from where insurgents could continue to wreak havoc on unsuspecting citizens.

It, therefore, advised the military to channel such resources towards the welfare and proper equipping of Nigeria gallant soldiers in the frontline of the battle against the terrorists as a way of discouraging mass resignations and desertion by military personnel.





On COVID-19 pandemic, South West expressed disappointment over some state especially in the South West who have kept places of worship closed to worshippers, adding that it was ironical to open markets with a larger crowd and keep places of worships closed to worshippers.

It, therefore, appealed to the concerned state governments to allow for the immediate opening of worship places with the application of NCDC operational safety guidelines, urging all citizens to obey the safety protocols for the prevention and curtailment of the spread of COVID-19 by observing frequent washing of hands with soap under running water and cleaning of hands with alcohol-based sanitisers.

The General Church Council further observed with concern the continued decay of the nation’s infrastructure, particularly the roads and medical facilities and therefore calls for urgent repairs, maintenance and upgrading of the facilities by the government.

It added that most of the sovereign wealth that was wasted in the non-transparent distribution of palliatives should have been used for upgrading the health care system and in support of schools to make them compliant with safety guidelines for reopening.