The president of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Stephen Baba, has blamed killings by Boko Haram insurgents and Fulani herdsmen for the rising number of widows and orphans in many churches across Nigeria under the current democratic dispensation.

The newly-elected ECWA president, on Saturday in Jos, Plateau State capital, said the rising number of persecuted Christians, widows, orphans, vulnerable children and the poor generally in the churches had reached astronomical level in the country.

Baba, in his inauguration speech at ECWA headquarters in Jos, charged ECWA to come up with a strategy to make greater impact in empowering its members to reach a lost and dying world with the holistic gospel of Jesus Christ.

According to him, “apart from natural causes and other socio-political factors like ethnic and tribal clashes, the murderous activities of the radical Islamists like the Boko Haram and the Fulani herdsmen who are jihadists have contributed very greatly to the rise in the number of widows and orphans in many churches today.”

He called on the Federal government, state governors and local government authorities to show greater resolve and take more concrete steps in stopping the evil carnage being perpetrated by Boko Haram and Fulani jihadists masquerading as herdsmen.