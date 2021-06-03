A member of the House of Representatives and the Economic Community of West African States Parliament, Mr Bamidele Salam, has called on ECOWAS Parliament to get deeply concerned about the spate of insecurity across the African sub-region, stating that such effort needs to be carried out immediately.

Salam, while speaking on Wednesday at the first ordinary session of parliament going in Abuja, stressed the need to pay more attention to the movement of light weapons and ammunition across West Africa as well as the influx of herdsmen from neighbouring countries into Nigeria with illegal arms.

He stated that the movement of herdsmen “who are carrying such weapons” should be regulated in order not to aggravate the threat to the existence of nations.

The lawmaker expressed concern that in some instances, some countries in the sub-region have come under renewed attacks and agitations that have resulted in fatalities, according to a statement he issued, titled ‘We need to frontally tackle insecurity, Rep. Salam charges ECOWAS parliament.’

Salam, who is representing Ede-North/Ede-South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency in Osun State at the House, decried that there have been attacks on police stations in Nigeria, while municipal elections were placed postponed due to tensions in other countries areas which threatened outcome of results.





According to him, the number of attacks and fatalities recorded in 2021 have caused a lot of displacements and necessitated his suggestion that insecurity must be addressed frontally.

The lawmaker also called for a more robust approach to expanding educational opportunities for children in the ECOWAS countries “so that we can drastically reduce the number of out of school children in West Africa currently put at over 20 million.”

Salam said, “In addition, I also made comments about the decision to standardize our curriculum and harmonise our educational system and policy. As good as this is, we also need to have a module and programme on the granting of access to education to our children. This sub-region has the highest number of out of school children in the whole world.

“Unfortunately, Nigeria has the largest number of 13.5 million and I think this is worrying and I want to know what ECOWAS is putting in place to ensure that member nations adopt a robust measure of getting our children off the streets but getting them to school.

“The report that categorises the gulf of guinea as the most dangerous place in the world is quite frightening. And you cannot have a safe and secured maritime operation in this sub-region, a lot of our economic programmes and policies will be in jeopardy.”