



The delegation of the European Union (EU) to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in collaboration with EU member states diplomatic missions in Nigeria would this week, hold the 7th edition of the EU–Nigeria Business Forum (EUNBF) to discuss partnerships for growth and job creation.

The EUNBF is a business event designed to bring European and Nigerian investors and companies together with policy makers to discuss business opportunities and address bottlenecks to inward investments.

The 2018 edition is tagged: “Building Partnerships for Growth and Job Creation” and would focus on the launch of the European Business Organisation (EBO) in Nigeria, discussions on the circular economy and exploring opportunities for Nigeria and leveraging innovative financial instruments to attract investments to Nigeria.

The EBO is a global initiative of European companies which seeks better business environment in the host countries for their investors towards increasing investments and creating jobs locally.

The launch of the EBO in Nigeria means integration into a network of over 35 key global markets, supporting Nigeria’s goal of identifying obstacles towards improving in the ease of doing business ranking and proffering solutions to these challenges.

The keynote presentations on “Why an EBO in Nigeria?” is to be delivered by Mrs Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, the president, European Business Organisation (EBO) Nigeria.

There is also to be a session on “Circular Economy and Exploring Opportunities for Nigeria” which would explore the strategy towards identifying the opportunities for Nigeria in the circular economy.

According to Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, “plastic pollution is an environmental epidemic due to its impact to fisheries, tourism and biodiversity in the country.”

Single-use plastics have been said to take between 500 to 1000 years to degrade with the unrecycled plastics estimated in excess of 4.5 billion tonnes. With the boom in Nigeria’s telecommunications industry also comes the challenge of disposal of e-waste but also provides an economic opportunity.

The EU has adopted an ambitious Circular Economy Action Plan towards, amongst others, making all plastics packaging recyclable by 2030. Therefore, recycling of electrical and electronic products and opportunities for Nigeria in the circular economy would be discussed extensively during this session.